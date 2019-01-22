The Monroe County sanitation and zoning committee decided Monday it will continue to look into drafting a new ordinance that includes conditions on sand mining operations.
The five-person committee will read up on operational conditions set by other counties with sand mines and compare notes at its next meeting, said zoning director Alison Elliott. The counties they'll look at include Trempealeau, Buffalo, Dunn and Jackson.
The committee also talked about forming a focus group of people who represent mining companies, property owners, and town and county officials, Elliot said.
A draft ordinance is still a long way off, Elliot said.
