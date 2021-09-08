Monroe County crash leaves two injured

Two people were injured during a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a northbound 2011 Ford Focus on Hwy. 27 was rear-ended by a northbound 2016 Subaru Crosstrek after stopping or slowing to turn westbound on Dallas Avenue. The collision caused the Focus to enter the oncoming lane of traffic and strike a southbound 2021 Ford F-150.

Both lanes of Hwy. 27 were blocked for nearly a half hour as the crash scene was cleared, and traffic was reduced to a single lane for nearly another hour.

The driver of the Focus was transported to a medical facility for serious injuries by Sparta Ambulance. The driver of the F-150 sustained non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

