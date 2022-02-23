Monroe County District Attorney ticketed for hit-and-run

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said he's "deeply remorseful" after striking a parked vehicle in Sparta Dec. 30 and leaving the scene.

Croninger pleaded no contest Feb. 1 to an ordinance violation of hit-and-run/unattended vehicle and paid a $263 fine.

"I know I should have contacted law enforcement right away," Croninger said. "I accepted it and didn't contest it."

According to the police report, Croninger was out with friends when he struck an unattended vehicle parked on South K Street in Sparta. He drove home before contacting the Sparta Police Department the next morning. The case was then referred to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office due to a conflict of interest.

The report says Croninger told police he had consumed alcohol but didn't think he was impaired. He also told police he failed to thoroughly scrape frost from his windshield, which he said contributed to the accident.

When asked Tuesday if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Croninger replied, "I do not believe I was."

Croninger, a Republican, said he doesn't plan to resign and said it's up to Monroe County voters to decide if he should remain in the elected position. He was re-elected without opposition in 2020 and doesn't face voters again until 2024.

"I think that's a question for the public to answer," Croninger said. "From the public's perspective, I would hope that one mistake doesn't define a person, and I would ask that people look at my record as District Attorney."

Croninger has served as Monroe County District Attorney since January 2014, when he was appointed to replace the late Dan Cary.

