Monroe County fire kills more than two dozen dogs

More than two dozen dogs and two cats are dead after a Sunday fire north of Sparta.

Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold said firefighters were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to a house fire on Hwy. I in Monroe County. Fire crews needed forced entry to gain access to the structure, where they found several dogs kenneled in the first story of the building.

Fourteen adult dogs and 12 puppies, along with two cats, died from smoke inhalation. Several dogs in outside kennels were unharmed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arnold said the fire started in the kitchen area. The first floor sustained fire and smoke damage, and the second floor sustained smoke damage. He said the building was insured.

The fire department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Monroe County 911 Center, Monroe County humane officer, Wisconsin State Patrol and Xcel Energy.

Arnold said the fire department was on scene for four hours and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.