Monroe County fire kills three dozen farm animals

Nearly three dozen farm animals were killed and a farm building was completely destroyed by a Tuesday fire in the Monroe County town of Little Falls.

According to Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold, the owners of the property received a call from Jackson Electric shortly before 3:30 a.m. informing them that their power was out. The owners then looked outside, saw the fire and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, an 80x35 building was engulfed in heavy flames. The building was used as a tack barn, chicken coop and storage space for hay and equipment. Several nearby structures were threatened, including a construction trailer that was moved to a safer location.

The fire killed 20 chickens, 10 guinea pigs, two ducks, one pig and one dog. Also lost were a skid steer, several horse saddles and other miscellaneous items.

Arnold said the fire appears to have started on the northeast end of the building and may have been electrical in nature. He said the building and contents were insured, but he didn't have an estimate of the loss.

Firefighters were on the scene for four hours and were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract First Responders, Jackson Electric, Monroe County 911 Center and the Melrose Fire Department.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.