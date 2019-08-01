The Monroe County Republican Party will host a forum on the impact of the Wisconsin state budget from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cork & Barrel, 124 N. Water St., Sparta.
The discussion will be focused on the impacts of the 2019-2020 budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, including 78 line-item vetoes. The panel will include Sen. Pat Testin, Reps. Nancy VanderMeer and Tony Kurtz.
Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. This event is open to the public and free to attend, although donations are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.