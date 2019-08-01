{{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Republican Party will host a forum on the impact of the Wisconsin state budget from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cork & Barrel, 124 N. Water St., Sparta.

The discussion will be focused on the impacts of the 2019-2020 budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, including 78 line-item vetoes. The panel will include Sen. Pat Testin, Reps. Nancy VanderMeer and Tony Kurtz.

Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. This event is open to the public and free to attend, although donations are welcome.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.