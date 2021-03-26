 Skip to main content
Monroe County government officials receive COVID-19 vaccine at Tomah Health
Monroe County elected officials received doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last week at Tomah Health.

Tomah vaccine

Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler, left, of Sparta received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID vaccine from vaccine volunteer and former Monroe County Health Dept. Health Officer and Director Sharon Nelson during a vaccine clinic at Tomah Health March 18.

During a vaccine clinic March 18, Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler of Sparta and Monroe County Board District Three Supervisor Nodji VanWychen of Warrens were among those inoculated.

According to Tomah Health community health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, over 540 doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine have been given at Tomah Health, in partnership with the Monroe County Health Department.

The clinic is informed on Tuesdays how many doses it will receive from the state the following week, and whether the J&J vaccine is included in the shipment is decided by the state dependent on supply and other criteria. 

Since December, Tomah Health has provided nearly 4,000 doses to eligible residents, including teachers, the elderly, and hospital staff.

“Anytime that the county can partner with the private sector and be successful in serving the taxpayers or the residents of the county or wherever it is in the state, it is a great opportunity, so hats off to Tomah Health and Monroe County Health,” Schnitzler said.

Notes VanWychen, “Cooperating with the Monroe County Health Department is very important in this effort. I feel it shows that the entire county is supportive of this effort and I am particularly pleased that we have so many volunteers in the county that are coming forth and doing this."

Residents are urged to get vaccinated wherever they can, and with whichever version is available. The versions from Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J have all proven safe and highly effective in helping prevent COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.

“I think it’s important for everyone to be vaccinated so that it helps with your own health but also protects the health of others,” says VanWychen.

Eligible Monroe County residents can register for vaccination at https://healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine/ or by calling the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

