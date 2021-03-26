Monroe County government officials receive COVID-19 vaccine at Tomah Health

Monroe County elected officials received doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last week at Tomah Health.

During a vaccine clinic March 18, Monroe County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler of Sparta and Monroe County Board District Three Supervisor Nodji VanWychen of Warrens were among those inoculated.

According to Tomah Health community health nurse Julie Anderson, MSN, RN, over 540 doses of the one-shot J&J vaccine have been given at Tomah Health, in partnership with the Monroe County Health Department.

The clinic is informed on Tuesdays how many doses it will receive from the state the following week, and whether the J&J vaccine is included in the shipment is decided by the state dependent on supply and other criteria.

Since December, Tomah Health has provided nearly 4,000 doses to eligible residents, including teachers, the elderly, and hospital staff.

“Anytime that the county can partner with the private sector and be successful in serving the taxpayers or the residents of the county or wherever it is in the state, it is a great opportunity, so hats off to Tomah Health and Monroe County Health,” Schnitzler said.