The Monroe County Historical Society is hopping back over to Sparta for its 94th Annual Spring Art/Crafts and Country Gift Show, to be held Saturday, March 11 from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm.

The show will be held at the Sparta Meadowview Middle School instead of the High School.

Over 150 vendors will be on hand with everything from painted glass, stained glass, embroidered sweatshirts and light jackets, etched glass, jewelry, quilts, rose mauling, alpaca products, doll clothing, crocheted animals, Native American beadwork, woven rugs, baked goods and jams and jellies plus so much more.

Admission and parking is free but the Historical Society is accepting food donations for the food pantry. There will be a light lunch for sale on site made by the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah.

The Monroe County Historical Society Inc. was instrumental in establishing the Monroe County Local History Room, Wegner Grotto County Park, and Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum (now both distinct and separate organizations). Currently, it owns and operates the Big Creek Church and one-room Brackett School as historic sites. MCHS offers transportation grants to Monroe County schools each year so students can experience what it would have been like to attend a one room school years ago.

Proceeds from this show go to help support these and other programs. For more information on this event or on the Monroe County Historical Society, contact Cheryl Weber at (608) 372-5121.

