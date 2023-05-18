The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has placed a sheriff's deputy on leave and requested help from two outside agencies after a K-9 suffered a fatal heat-related injury.

The sheriff's office reported that Kolt suffered the injury May 10 and died five days later at veterinary hospital in Madison.

Kolt, a 6-year-old Czech German Shepherd, had served the sheriff's office since 2018.

"We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the sheriff’s office and communities throughout Monroe County," said the sheriff's office in a statement released Wednesday. "This situation has been very difficult for everyone, and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the sheriff’s office as a whole."

In the press release, the sheriff's office announced it has launched an investigation into the events that led to the dog's death. The sheriff's office has requested assistance from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County District Attorney’s Office.

The release says the deputy was placed on administrative leave "to ensure the effectiveness of the investigations."

Kolt was one of two K-9s deployed by the sheriff's office. A second K-9, Kelton, remains active.