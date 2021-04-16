 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe County Local History Room lifts reservations requirement
0 comments

Monroe County Local History Room lifts reservations requirement

{{featured_button_text}}
Toys we love

Monroe County Local History Room director Jarrod Roll and museum employee Hannah Scholze prepared the "Toys we Love" display that opens Nov. 19 and will remain through next summer.

 Steve Rundio

Reservations are no longer required to view the The Toys We Love exhibit at the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.

Museum director Jarrod Roll said the public can visit the History Room's exhibits without having to call ahead for an appointment. The exhibit area is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The History Room’s Research Library will continue to be open to the public by reservation only Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 608-269-8680.

County guidelines still require visitors to wear masks while inside the facility.

The Toys We Love is an exhibit featuring dozens of the most beloved toys from the 1940s-1990s as chosen by the public. The exhibit is scheduled to run through the end of the summer.

The museum is located at 200 W. Main St. in Sparta. Admission is free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News