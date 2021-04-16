Monroe County Local History Room lifts reservations requirement

Reservations are no longer required to view the The Toys We Love exhibit at the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum.

Museum director Jarrod Roll said the public can visit the History Room's exhibits without having to call ahead for an appointment. The exhibit area is open to the public Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The History Room’s Research Library will continue to be open to the public by reservation only Monday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 608-269-8680.

County guidelines still require visitors to wear masks while inside the facility.

The Toys We Love is an exhibit featuring dozens of the most beloved toys from the 1940s-1990s as chosen by the public. The exhibit is scheduled to run through the end of the summer.

The museum is located at 200 W. Main St. in Sparta. Admission is free.

