Monroe County man dies of COVID-19, La Crosse County sees 10 new cases

A Monroe County man died Tuesday and an additional 10 La Crosse County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.

A male in his 70s who had been hospitalized died from the coronavirus, according to the Monroe County Health Department. It's the second COVID-related death in the county. Another man in his 70s died in the hospital April 10.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual and those impacted by this loss of life. We continue to take this virus seriously and we ask that the community does so too” said Sharon Nelson, health director in Monroe County.

The additional cases in La Crosse County bring the total to 844, with 699 of those considered recovered, according to the La Crosse County Health Department. Four people are hospitalized due to the virus and one La Crosse County resident has died.

There are a total of 144 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 2% of tests came back positive in the last day.

Tuesday marks the first day an individual has been counted a second time due to reinfection. The person's two COVID-19 infections were more than three months apart, according to the health department.