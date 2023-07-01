TOMAH -- Area law enforcement and safety officials are inviting nonprofit organizations and safety groups to take part in this year’s Monroe County National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Tomah.

It is the second year that the safety night will be held at Recreation Park. It was moved from Winnebago Park in 2022 due to a renovation project.

A variety of hands-on displays exhibits and informational booths will be part of the event from 4 to 8 p.m. The Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo again will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Food and refreshment sales will also be available. Event organizers are asking people who attend the event to join this year’s theme by dressing as their favorite super hero or princess.

A number of area EMS organizations and nonprofit groups have already been invited to participate. Other interested organizations should contact police officer Melanie Marshall at (608)374-7414 or mmarshall@tomahwi.gov. A registration form is also available at www.tomahhealth.org.

Officials say all booth displays must have an interactive or child friendly activity. Displays should also relate to safety or health.

National Night Out was introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch -- a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country. The program was the brainchild of NATW executive director Matt A. Peskin, who felt that a high profile, high-impact type of crime prevention event was needed nationally.

The event is held across the country and designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.