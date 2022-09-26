Monroe County reports West Nile virus case

A horse in Monroe County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the diagnosis Sept. 23.

"The presence of a horse with WNV confirms that there are mosquitoes in the area infected with WNV that can transmit the virus to people and other animals," the department said in a Monday press release.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans, horses, birds and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread from person to person, animal to animal or animal to person.

The health department said 80% of people infected by West Nile virus don't get sick. Those who do become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue.

However, a small number of people who become infected with the virus get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, confusion, paralysis and coma. Seriously ill people comprise fewer than 1% percent of cases.

The health department recommends that horse owners contact their veterinarian to vaccinate their animals. In addition to vaccination, horse owners can protect their horses by removing standing water and keeping animals inside from dusk to dawn.

The state Department of Health Services has monitored the spread of West Nile virus since 2001. An average of 20 human cases were reported in Wisconsin each year from 2018-21. Most people with the virus report becoming ill in August and September.