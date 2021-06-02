 Skip to main content
Monroe County residence where two dozen dogs died had permit for only 12
alert top story

Monroe County residence where two dozen dogs died had permit for only 12

Smoke

Smoke pours from a rural Sparta home, where more than two dozen dogs died in a Sunday fire.

 Steve Rundio

The owners of a rural Sparta property where more than two dozen dogs and cats died during a Sunday house fire didn't have a license for all the animals on the property but appears to have kept them healthy and vaccinated, according to Monroe County authorities.

County humane officer Amber Dvorak said Wednesday that the property owners had a license for only fraction of the dogs found at the Hwy. I residence in the town of Little Falls.

Dvorak said Little Falls limits homeowners to five dogs but that the couple had obtained a kennel license to keep 12 adult dogs on the premises. The Sparta Area Fire Department reported 14 adult dogs, 12 puppies and two cats died in the fire and that 10 dogs housed in outside kennels were unharmed.

The property owners didn't have a dog seller's license, Dvorak said. She said no surviving animals were removed from the property but that the case remains under investigation.

Jeff Leis, an investigator for the humane department, said the dogs were healthy prior to the fire.

"All of the animals appeared to be in good shape and were up to date on their vaccinations," Leis said. "There was no evidence of maltreatment. There are license issues that we are working on to get them into compliance."

He said multiple breeds were housed at the property, including German shepherds, pit bulls, Bullmastiffs and Belgian Malinois.

The fire was called in by a passerby who reported heavy smoke coming from the home. The first floor sustained fire and smoke damage, and the second floor sustained smoke damage.

An American Red Cross official said Wednesday the homeowners haven't sought assistance from the organization.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

