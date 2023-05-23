The Monroe County Sheriff's deputy who handled a K-9 that died of heat stress has resigned from the force.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as Alexander Maas. He had earlier been placed on administrative leave by the sheriff's office.

The K-9 sustained a heat-related injury May 10 and died five days later at an animal hospital in Madison. The K-9 was a 6-year-old German Shepherd named Kolt and had served on the force since 2018.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that an investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with consultation from the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office remains ongoing.

Kolt was one of two K-9s deployed by the sheriff's office.