Monroe County teen-ager safe after four-hour search

A Monroe County teenager was found safe after a four-hour search Saturday.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police received a report around 3:30 p.m. of a missing a 14-year-old with cognitive issues near Cataract. Deputies began the search with a K-9 unit, but the initial search was unsuccessful and additional resources were requested.
Support Local Journalism
Sparta Area Fire District personnel assisted with a ground search, and Gundersen Air assisted with an aerial search of the wooded and field area until darkness limited the operation. A specialized tracking dog was deployed to detect a scent specific to the child.
The child was located at home hiding in the garage by a family member shortly after 7:30 p.m.
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Community Garden, Menomonie
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
Levee Park, Winona
Bike path around Lake Winona
Fall color in Winona
West Winona from Garvin
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Winona
Golden valley
Miller Bluff trail
Bluffviewing from the lake
Vernon County cruising
Red leaves
Fall fun
View from Irish Hill
Maple shows off its many hues
Grandad's fall colors
Winona
Winona
Winona
Peak color
Color in the coulee
Start of autumn
Swinging into fall
A sign of fall
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.