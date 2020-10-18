Monroe County teenager safe after four-hour search

A Monroe County teenager was found safe after a four-hour search Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police received a report around 3:30 p.m. of a missing a 14-year-old with cognitive issues near Cataract. Deputies began the search with a K-9 unit, but the initial search was unsuccessful and additional resources were requested.

Sparta Area Fire District personnel assisted with a ground search, and Gundersen Air assisted with an aerial search of the wooded and field area until darkness limited the operation. A specialized tracking dog was deployed to detect a scent specific to the child.

The child was located at home hiding in the garage by a family member shortly after 7:30 p.m.

