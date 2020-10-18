 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe County teenager safe after four-hour search
0 comments
alert top story

Monroe County teenager safe after four-hour search

{{featured_button_text}}
Monroe County Sheriff Badge

A Monroe County teenager was found safe after a four-hour search Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police received a report around 3:30 p.m. of a missing a 14-year-old with cognitive issues near Cataract. Deputies began the search with a K-9 unit, but the initial search was unsuccessful and additional resources were requested.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sparta Area Fire District personnel assisted with a ground search, and Gundersen Air assisted with an aerial search of the wooded and field area until darkness limited the operation. A specialized tracking dog was deployed to detect a scent specific to the child.

The child was located at home hiding in the garage by a family member shortly after 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on New Federal COVID Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News