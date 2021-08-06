Monroe County urges indoor masking

Monroe County Health officials are asking county residents to keep their masks handy.

The health department Friday issued a release urging citizens to wear masks at indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. The release says Monroe County has moved into the "substantial risk level of community transmission" for COVID-19.

The department also recommends indoor masking for all school teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation follows recently announced federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines in response to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"We are learning more each day about the transmission of the Delta variant and the concern that even vaccinated people may be at risk for breakthrough cases and transmission," the release says.

County officials also recommend people wash their hands frequently, sanitize shared surfaces and maintain distancing when possible.

The county reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and one hospitalization from July 28 to Aug. 3. There have been 4,698 confirmed cases and 33 deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020.