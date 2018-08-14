SPARTA — Former city of Tomah police chief Wes Revels won Tuesday's Republican primary for Monroe County sheriff.
Revels received 1,661 votes. City of Tomah Police Department Lieutenant Ron Waddell was second with 1,265 votes, followed by Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely with 1,014 and former Kingsport, Tenn., police officer Rick Dickenson with 163.
Revels ran for sheriff in 2014 and lost narrowly in the Republican primary to Scott Perkins, who was unopposed in the general election. Perkins isn’t seeking another term.
Revels will face Democrat Jeff Schwanz in the general election Nov. 6.
