Monroe County's COVID-19 risk returns to low

Monroe County's COVID-19 risk level is back to low.

The Monroe County Health Department reported July 22 that county hospitals are reporting limited impacts of COVID-19 and few people are experiencing severe illness. The county had been assessed at a medium risk the week before.

"The county continues to recommend basic steps to prevent the spread of the virus," a health department press release said. "Residents are encouraged to continue to take simple actions that can protect their health and the health of the community."

The health department says anyone who has tested positive from COVID-19, has symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus should wear a mask. The department also noted that many community settings still require masks, such as medical facilities, nursing homes and domestic violence shelters.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 status, visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19/.