Monroe County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The cases involve two women – one in her 40s, one in her 50s.

The county has 252 confirmed cases. Ten of those are considered active and two are listed as hospitalized.

The county has recorded two COVID-related deaths.

A total of 240 people are listed as recovered and 7,504 tests have been negative.

