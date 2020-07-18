Monroe reports no new COVID cases

Monroe County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The county remains at 156 total confirmed cases. One person is hospitalized.
The county has reported 5,156 negative tests, one death and 118 recovered.
