Monroe reports no new COVID cases
0 comments

Monroe reports no new COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second consecutive day, Monroe County reported no new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The total confirmed cases remains at 156. One person remains hospitalized.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: VISIT Milwaukee CEO on Hospitality Industry and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News