Monty Foster, Kathy Turben-Foster named Sole Burner of Chaseburg honorary chairpersons

For the first time in its 17-year history, the Sole Burner of Chaseburg event has a husband and wife team serving as honorary chairpersons – Monty Foster and Kathy Turben-Foster of La Crosse.

Kathy was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in March 2017 and Monty, a Chaseburg native, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2019.

Kathy said she comes from a family with a history of cancer — her mother is a breast cancer survivor, her father had cancer in both lungs 16 years apart and her sister had cervical cancer.

“I wondered how I would react if I got cancer,” she said.

Prior to her diagnosis, Kathy knew something was wrong, so she made an appointment with her gastroenterologist. “I told him I don’t want anything to be wrong, but I know something is wrong.” After a number of tests, she received the cancer news.

“I surprised myself,” Kathy said. “I said, ‘How do we proceed forward?’ It didn’t shock me. I didn’t cry.” She said Monty was with her, and he was shocked and sad. In 2017, Kathy and Monty were living in Westby and planning their wedding when she was diagnosed with cancer, so they put it off until after her treatments were finished and her hair had grown back.

Kathy said she has a dark sense of humor, and that helped her through her cancer treatments and doctors’ appointments. “I had crabby days, but I had a good support base.”

She said she couldn’t believe all of the calls, texts, cards and Facebook messages she received. “They ask you if you have support; some people don’t have that.”

Kathy had radiation treatments right away. She had 27 rounds of radiation, and on each day of radiation she took six chemotherapy pills to help shrink the tumor.

“They gave me a few weeks to recover from the radiation before they removed the tumor,” she said. Once the tumor and lymph nodes were removed, Kathy had six months of chemotherapy. The last chemotherapy treatment was at the beginning of February 2018.

“It was almost a year. … I missed a year of my life, but I’m still here,” Kathy said. “Early detection is key. Get your screenings done, it could save your life.”

Monty was recovering from his prostate surgery in June of 2019 when they were married. Kathy said Monty was very sad when he received his diagnosis. “It was a shock to him, and it took a couple days of not talking about it.”

At the time of Monty’s diagnosis, the doctor said surgery would take care of the cancer and he might have to have low-dose radiation. Kathy said they were both calm as the doctor outlined what would be happening. “The doctor wondered how we could be so calm. We told him we had been down this road before and we understood what he was saying. He thought we were in shock.”

Kathy said Monty was presented with several treatment options and he chose surgery; he did not have to have low-dose radiation.

Kathy is nearing the five-year mark after being diagnosed with cancer. She said Monty continues to have blood work every six months. “They keep track of you every six months and more often during the first year. Come November I’ll have some tests done and then graduate.”

As she was going through treatment, Kathy said she didn’t give it much thought, knowing she would be OK. Now that she’s nearing the five-year mark, “nerves have set in” when she has tests and she thinks, “I hope they don’t find anything.” “Others have said the same thing — the mindset changes,” she said.

Cancer has changed Kathy. She said she no longer sweats the small stuff. “It’s all about perspective. You’ve faced that (cancer). OK, I can deal with most anything.”

“I’ve also learned to be grateful,” she said. “Surgery was over seven hours. It was hard for the people waiting for me. My mom and aunt came the day after. My aunt gave my mom a card to give to me — it was filled with money.”

Kathy said her mom came to the bedside and said her aunt feels helpless, and she told her daughter, “You say thank you and be grateful.” “I looked at my mom and thought, ‘My gosh, she’s right.’ I need to be grateful and thank openly. If someone wants to buy me lunch I say thank you and I’ll catch you next time. I’ve learned to be thankful and gracious and right away say ‘Thank you so much.’ You have to remember where the intent comes from.”

Kathy and Monty were asked by Linda DeGarmo, Sole Burner co-chair, if they’d be interested in being the 2022 honorary co-chairs. Kathy said when DeGarmo messaged her the question, she cried.

“Monty read the message and said, ‘I’m not talking,’ and walked away,” she said with a laugh. “I was humbled they picked us. It’s quite an honor.”

Kathy, who retired this year, is now on the Sole Burner of Chaseburg Committee and said DeGarmo does tremendous things promoting cancer awareness and making legislators aware of how devastating cancer can be not only physically but also financially.

“Chaseburg does amazing things,” she said. She added that people know about Chaseburg because of the Sole Burner event.

Kathy will be sharing their cancer journey during the Sole Burner opening ceremony in the village park, Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.