The lineup for Moon Tunes' 11th year features a veritable who’s who of local musicians, many of them delivering tributes to classic artists.

The popular summer concert series, sponsored by Valley View Rotary Club, released its schedule Friday on its Facebook page.

The weekly Thursday concerts begin June 1 and run through Sept. 9, with no performances June 29 or July 6.

Each concert is held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park band shell in La Crosse.

The lineup includes:

June 1: Tom Wopat & The Midwestern All Star Band, featuring Cousin Dan and special appearance by the General Lee.

June 8: Beatles Tribute with Hans Mayer & Friends, The Doors Tribute with Night Divides the Day, featuring Ryan Torgerson.

June 15: All Stars Tribute to Chicago, LB & the Hi Volts R&B Review.

June 22: Ironstill, TUGG.

July 13: Mamma Mia with CT Dynamos Reunited, Jersey Boys & Rock ‘n’ Roll with High Mileage.

July 20: The Garden of Eatin’ Blues Band, Tabasco Cat, Kyle Renfro Trio.

July 27: Johnsmith & Co., The Monkees Tribute with the Old 63s featuring Lisa Freedlund & Company.

Aug. 3: Stevie Nicks Tribute featuring Mary Cortesi, James Taylor Tribute featuring Dan Sebranek.

Aug. 10: Irish Fest Night: Boxing Banjo, The Screaming Orphans.

Aug. 17: La Crosse Symphony, The Executives

Aug. 24: The Remainders with special guests.

Aug. 31: Charlie Boy, Bob Dylan Tribute with the Mayer Brothers Band.

Sept. 7: Glass Stiletto, Mr. Blink.

Sept. 9: Woodstock 2023.

For more information, visit the Moon Tunes Facebook page.