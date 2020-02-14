'Moot point' rezoning passes for Grandma's Gateway access points

The La Crosse Common Council chose to see the rezoning of two parcels on 29th Street as a "moot point" and not a benchmark for the contested plans for the Grandma's Gateway trail Thursday evening, after voting in favor of the change.

The two lots will be used as an access point for the new trails scaling up Grandad Bluff, and were previously zoned as residential and were changed to conservancy, curbing all future development on the land.

The access points could have still been built on the city-owned lots with a residential zoning, but changing it to conservancy was part of the regular trail-planning process, according to city officials.

Many people still saw the passing of the rezoning as the final green light for the project, which only had to be approved through the parks department.

"We do not need to move forward quickly with this," said council member Larry Sleznikow, who oversees the district where Grandma's Gateway would be constructed. "The bluff is not going anywhere.

The rezoning passed at minimum vote of 9-3. It needed a three-fourths vote due to a high number of petitions signed against it.

