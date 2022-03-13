More details offers for Copper Rocks development on La Crosse's east side

Members of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee have learned details about a project to revive the site of an abandoned storefront on La Crosse’s South Side.

Developers of the “Copper Rocks” presented a project description that outlines the cost and scope of the project. It is expected to create 216 residential units, and the total cost of the project is estimated at $50 million.

The property, located at 2415 State Road, is owned by MKB Copper Rocks LLC. Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions LLC will develop the site and manage it upon completion, when the site will assume the name “Copper Rocks.”

Kmart closed the store in 2017, and the building has been empty ever since.

Developers are proposing a complex of six buildings to be constructed on the 6.3-acre site after the Kmart structure is torn down later this year. They originally presented plans for the site during a Jan. 26 open house at nearby La Crosse Central High School. During the committee meeting Friday, developers answered detailed questions about their plans ranging from runoff to water and sewer hookups to parking.

Three of the buildings will be solely residential “townhome” buildings constructed along the northern end on Farnam Street. The units will have front doors and porches and rooftop patios in the back. Developers say the townhomes are similar in use to land across the street, which is residential and zoned single family.

On Farnam Street, developers are asking the city to consider “traffic calming” measures. They include pedestrian bump-outs and on-street, angled parking along the south side of the street “to keep the street safe and friendly to pedestrians and residential use.”

The other three buildings will be mixed-use. Developers say these “have been intentionally massed a considerable distance from the existing single-family residences to soften the transition between the neighbors.” They’re expected to include 39,600 square feet of commercial and community space, including areas for seating and dining, a play area, outdoor fire pits, benches and seating for viewing small performances.

All six buildings are expected to be five stories. Plans for green space call for 129 trees and 714 shrubs.

The project description prepared by the architectural/engineering firm ISG says, “Our goal is to create a place that is so well-loved that it takes care of itself.”

Demolition of the Kmart building is planned for August. Construction is expected to occur in two phases with a completion date of fall 2024.

