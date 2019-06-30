While a number of downtown La Crosse road closures wrapped up during the past two weeks, there will be more to come while city staff members do what they can to keep up the streets and deal with the abundance of potholes.
“We’re trying to come up with alternatives to try to make some more permanent fixes than filling potholes,” said Mike La Fleur, La Crosse street superintendent.
Last fall, the city purchased a new piece of equipment that allows it to mill down the top inch and a half of the street and place a thin overlay on top to give a fix that’s a middle ground between filling potholes and completely replacing the road. It lets the city do something to address streets that are also state highways without having to pay for an expensive reconstruction.
“We’re putting a Band-Aid on a road. Because it’s a state highway, we can’t fully replace it,” La Fleur said.
La Crosse, Third and Fourth streets also are Hwy. 16 through the city, under the jurisdiction of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. They are classified as connecting highways, which means the city is responsible for maintenance, while the state is responsible for replacing them when it becomes necessary.
“When the road is basically kaput, no amount of pothole pitch is going to fix it,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
The state has failed in its responsibility to keep up those roads, he said.
The mayor has pressured the state to fix La Crosse Street especially because of its rough condition, and WisDOT announced in March that it will move up the project to 2022.
However, Kabat said he hasn’t heard from the state about Third or Fourth streets.
“They continue to fail us because they’re not coming up with a responsible plan,” he said.
In the meantime, the city will do what it can, Kabat said, such as last year when it installed an overlay at the intersection of La Crosse and Fourth and Third streets.
“We did that to smooth out the really, really bad parts,” Kabat said. “It’s much better than what it was, but obviously it’s not as good as if we can redo the whole street.”
Each lane of Third Street was closed for a couple days last week while the street department worked on about a quarter mile of patch repairs to at least make it passable, La Fleur said.
“We can make the drive a little better,” he added.
They’ll be doing more patches along Third and Fourth streets, as well as La Crosse Street, trying to make them last until WisDOT can come in and replace them.
“I can’t say how long this will last. It depends on what’s below the overlay. But I’m hoping for seven to 10 years,” La Fleur said.
If there is a crack below the overlay, it tends to lead to what’s called a reflection crack to form on the surface; however, the test patch done last fall has held up well so far, he said.
La Fleur acknowledged that the fix isn’t as pretty as a new road would be, but added, “There’s so many utility openings, it looks like a checkerboard now anyway.”
Not only will there be more patches, the city will do about 5.5 miles of roadwork throughout the construction season after elected officials allocated $10 million to projects last year.
Kabat asked people to be patient as the city addresses the roads.
“We heard the demand loud and clear that it’s time to fix our streets, and we hear the complaints about the inconvenience. We deal with that the best we can,” Kabat said.
Other projects that closed portions of downtown streets have also wrapped up during the past few weeks; however, Kabat said the frustration they caused could lead to the Board of Public works to rethink how it deals with requests to close streets for private projects.
A City Brewery utility upgrade closed a portion of Second Street for almost a year.
“I totally understand why there was a level of frustration on Second Street … I don’t think anyone anticipated that length of closure when that project was proposed,” Kabat said.
However, the brewery ran into issues with high river levels and high groundwater levels, which delayed the project.
The Landmark on the Rivers project in the former La Crosse Plow Building next to the Oktoberfest grounds also took slightly longer than scheduled.
Kabat has asked city staff to look at updating its regulations for street privilege and revocable occupancy permits, possibly adding financial disincentives to encourage people to get the street opened. But he said it can be complicated, because opening the street before the project is ready could cause more delays later or dangerous conditions.
“It’s not necessarily black-and-white decisions. You’re trying to balance a number of issues,” Kabat said.
Overall, Kabat said, people should drive carefully during the road construction season.
“We are sorry too for the inconvenience that road repairs do, but people should allow themselves extra time, stay off their phone and be safe,” Kabat said.
