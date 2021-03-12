More groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29, all adults eligible May 1

Starting March 29, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is opening eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals age 16 and older with a broad range of medical conditions or factors, from being overweight to having heart disease, and shots will be offered to all adults starting May 1.
The March 29 grouping follows school and childcare workers, who became eligible March 1 along with, in order of priority, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care workers and congregate living/correctional facility staff and residents.
The criteria for the March 29 eligibility group was based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and informed by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, with guidance from medical experts with the DHS, the department says.
Over 20 conditions are listed under the category, ranging from asthma to cancer to hypertension. Pregnant individuals also fall under the grouping, as do those who are classified as overweight -- a BMI of 25 or higher. With around 70% of U.S. adults overweight or obese, many will fall under this vaccination group.
Wisconsin has a population of around 5.8 million, and this grouping will encompass over 2 million residents. In addition to the March 1 sector, those 65 and older, police, fire, frontline workers, nursing home staff and residents are eligible -- the latter three groups starting receiving shots in December -- and many have completed both doses.
The state, says Dr. Raj Naik, immunization expert with Gundersen Health System, looks to have 50% to 60% of persons in each group receive at least one dose before opening subsequent groupings.
Just as the March 1 groupings are being placed in priority order in many areas, the DHS is allowing vaccine providers to do so with the March 29 sector.
Preference may be given to those age 50 to 64 with one or more of the listed conditions; those with two or more of the conditions; those with conditions that are severe or require intensive management or care; and those from high risk sociodemographic groups, such as BIPOC individuals.
"When possible, it may be prudent to do the highest risk people first, but in practicality that may not be possible," Naik says of following tiers within the eligibility group. "...All along the way it is a challenge to come up with science based and ethical recommendations and then make those recommendations into something that you can actually implement."
"While it is important to consider medical evidence that (indicates) the more conditions you have the more at risk you may be...it's going to come down to what's the practicality," Naik says, noting the ultimate goal is to vaccinate everyone in each group, and being too focused on priority within a priority group could slow the process and have adverse effects on the rollout.
As supply increases and more vaccine sites open, it becomes "a little less important to scrutinize the details of people's eligibility," Naik says. "This is going to come down to self-attestation" as eligibility widens, particularly at non-hospital sites.
"As we get into the late spring we are getting to the point where the supply is going to even out and hopefully by early summer the supply will equal demand or at some point during the summer exceed demand, where the 'pickiness' is no longer an issue," and the goal is simply getting vaccine in all arms, Naik says.
The new community vaccine clinic at the UWL Cleary Center, Naik says, will help ensure underserved demographics, especially those without an established healthcare provider, can more easily make appointments and receive their doses.
While the additional vaccine sites may reduce dosage received by Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System, Naik says having more inoculation providers is a positive, as some alternate vaccinators "are meant to serve people who aren't tied into our medical centers and might be more marginalized or may not have the traditional access...I think in the big picture it's actually a good thing and we're relying on all partners -- pharmacies, public health sites, and anyone who can help serve underserved areas."
Using projections based on vaccine availability and vaccination pace, the DHS earlier this week anticipated all individuals 16 and older would be eligible for inoculation during the month of May.
Following President Biden's announcement that he would be directing all states to fully open vaccine eligibility May 1, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday afternoon said the state would do so.
However, vaccination appointments may stretch into the summer depending on supply and number of interested individuals.
"There will continue to be acceleration of the pace of vaccination," Naik says, but "it will take a number of months to actually to get everyone vaccinated that needs it."
Hours before Ever's announcement, Naik said a May 1 open eligibility date "would be a real positive."
"Offering more broadly to everyone will certainly be a welcome change we're all looking forward to," Naik says.
Studies for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine on the tween demographic have started, with approval possible by early fall, and trials for the 12 and under group have not yet begun.
For more information visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm or call 844-684-1064.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.