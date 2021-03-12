More groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine March 29, all adults eligible May 1

The state, says Dr. Raj Naik, immunization expert with Gundersen Health System, looks to have 50% to 60% of persons in each group receive at least one dose before opening subsequent groupings.

Just as the March 1 groupings are being placed in priority order in many areas, the DHS is allowing vaccine providers to do so with the March 29 sector.

Preference may be given to those age 50 to 64 with one or more of the listed conditions; those with two or more of the conditions; those with conditions that are severe or require intensive management or care; and those from high risk sociodemographic groups, such as BIPOC individuals.

"When possible, it may be prudent to do the highest risk people first, but in practicality that may not be possible," Naik says of following tiers within the eligibility group. "...All along the way it is a challenge to come up with science based and ethical recommendations and then make those recommendations into something that you can actually implement."