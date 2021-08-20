More local schools requiring masks as case rates climb

Viterbo University has joined Western Technical College in requiring face coverings at the start of the semester as local COVID-19 cases increase, while Aquinas Catholic schools are now asking for masking of those below seventh grade and La Crosse public schools are mandating such for all students.

Western began mandating the wearing of masks when inside campus buildings Aug. 9, and Viterbo's policy will be effective starting Monday. UW-La Crosse is strongly urging masking of all staff and students inside its facilities.

Aquinas Catholic Schools have revised their masking policy for younger students, requiring students in 3K through sixth grades to wear face coverings, and those in seventh through 12th grades are "highly encouraged but no required to do so."

The goal, says Aquinas schools president Ted Knutson, is to "safely open our schools on time, face to face, five days a week, and to remain open. We have determined the best way to meet this goal in our three elementary schools is to begin the school year requiring face coverings for our P3-6th grade students as they do not have an option to be vaccinated.