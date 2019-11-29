More messy weather forecast this weekend in La Crosse area

Another big storm system will deliver rain, sleet and snow to southern Wisconsin this weekend, and the second big snowstorm in a week to northern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Saturday’s Wisconsin Badgers-Minnesota Gophers football game in Minneapolis, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will be played in the middle of the major storm, according to forecasters.

A winter storm warning is in effect Friday night through Sunday morning for areas along and north of a line from Ladysmith to Rice Lake to St. Cloud, Minnesota to Morris, Minnesota, with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected and east winds at 30 to miles per hour.

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just to the south along a line from Eau Claire through Menomonie to the Twin Cities and Hutchinson and Canby Minnesota. The National Weather Service forecast features a few inches of snow Friday night and a few more inches Saturday night, with a possible transition to a wintry mix or rain during the day Saturday.

La Crosse is predicted to see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. A few inches of wet, heavy snow is expected, mainly north of Interstate 90, with the potential for some ice accumulation.