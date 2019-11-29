More messy weather forecast this weekend in La Crosse area

Another big storm system will deliver rain, sleet and snow to southern Wisconsin this weekend, and the second big snowstorm in a week to northern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Saturday’s Wisconsin Badgers-Minnesota Gophers football game in Minneapolis, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will be played in the middle of the major storm, according to forecasters.
A winter storm warning is in effect Friday night through Sunday morning for areas along and north of a line from Ladysmith to Rice Lake to St. Cloud, Minnesota to Morris, Minnesota, with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected and east winds at 30 to miles per hour.
A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just to the south along a line from Eau Claire through Menomonie to the Twin Cities and Hutchinson and Canby Minnesota. The National Weather Service forecast features a few inches of snow Friday night and a few more inches Saturday night, with a possible transition to a wintry mix or rain during the day Saturday.
La Crosse is predicted to see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. A few inches of wet, heavy snow is expected, mainly north of Interstate 90, with the potential for some ice accumulation.
Madison and the rest of southern Wisconsin is forecast to see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet Friday night through Sunday, with all rain during the day on Saturday, the Weather Service said.
The large storm system at the end of the busy Thanksgiving travel period comes on the heels of a big system that caused traveling woes at the start of the period.
The troublesome combination of heavy rain, ice, snow and strong winds will hamper millions of travelers making their way home from their Thanksgiving destinations this weekend as the large storm system slowly navigates its way across the central U.S., AccuWeather reported.
About 1 to 2 feet of snow is forecast to fall from northeastern Wyoming to southeastern Montana, southern North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota, as well as northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, AccuWeather said, adding that 36 inches could fall in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The wintry conditions will impact a 1,000-mile stretch along Interstates 90 and 94 alone, with blizzard conditions possible.
Key links when winter weather strikes
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse • La Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage map • Great Rivers 211
