More messy weather is ahead

If you have more holiday travel ahead, you’re not out of the woods when it comes to weather challenges.

There’s a chance for snow and freezing drizzle after 9 p.m. Thanksgiving, and the chances for a wintry mix increase on Friday.

We could get 1 to 3 inches of snow after midnight Friday, followed by up to a half-inch of rain Saturday.

Sunday will bring more of the same, according to the National Weather Service, La Crosse: A little rain, a little snow, a real mess.

And, when most of the travel is finished, the sun should come out again on Monday.

