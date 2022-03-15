More reporting lack of sleep during the pandemic, Gundersen wellness specialist offers tips for better rest

March marks National Sleep Awareness Month, and with an increasing number of people reporting insufficient rest during the pandemic, securing a good night's sleep is more important than ever.

According to the study "Sleep disturbances during the COVID-19 pandemic: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression," published in January 2022 by NIH, four in 10 individuals reported having problems with their sleep during the pandemic.

Looking at 250 studies which included 493,475 participants from 49 countries, researchers found sleep disturbances were experienced by 52% of those who were infected with the virus; nearly 46% of youth; 42% of health care workers, 41% of college students and nearly 37% of the general population.

Sleep issues were more prevalent during lockdown periods, at 42.5% versus 37.9%.

Even prior to the pandemic, around 19% of adults reported not getting enough sleep or rest at night, per a NIH study published March 1, which showed the use of melatonin increased fivefold over the past two decades. In 1999-2000, only 0.4% of those surveyed stated they used melatonin as a sleep aid, increasing to 2.1% in 2017-2018. The number of milligrams used also increased.

Insufficient sleep can cause more than fatigue, with potential adverse effects to the cardiovascular, endocrine, immune, and nervous systems. Jessica Boland, wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System, says when it comes to health, food and fitness often dominate the conversation, but sleep also plays a significant role in overall health and wellness.

While those with severe or chronic insomnia may need to consult with a doctor, those with short term or periodic sleep disruption may find relief with simple behavioral changes. National Sleep Awareness Month, Boland says, is an opportune time to look at ways to improve quality and quantity of sleep. Most adults should aim for seven to nine hours a night.

To drift off easy, and stay asleep through the night, Boland advises the following:

Create a sleep schedule and stick to it, even on the weekend.

Minimize electronics before bedtime. Try reading a book, journaling, make a gratitude list, practice deep breathing.

Turning the temperature down between 60 and 68 degrees also can increase sleep quality.

If possible, keep your bedroom dark and quiet.

Choose a comfortable pillow and sheets.

Avoid being hungry or stuffed before bed. Limit caffeine intake in the afternoon.

Exercise during the day to help you fall asleep later at night.

Those who are getting a full night of sleep but find they are still tired during the day should speak with a doctor about possible related physical or mental health issues.

"If you're finding no matter how much sleep you get you aren't feeling refreshed, definitely check in with your primary care provider," Boland says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

