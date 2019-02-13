The lingering snow showers created plenty of work for the area’s towing and plowing companies. Jamie Dye, service manager at Del’s Service Center in Onalaska, said it was a challenge prioritizing calls and coordinating with her two tow truck drivers. For the most part, she said, they were able to keep wait times between 30 and 45 minutes.
“We all work together to make sure things get organized, to make sure every call gets handled and everyone gets where they need to be,” she said.
Bill Kimbler, manager of B & E Tree Service in La Crosse, said he was out plowing at 10 p.m. Monday and planned to keep at it through Tuesday evening.
B & E specializes in plowing commercial properties, Kimber said, but will also take calls from residents if there’s enough time and enough snow. Tuesday, there was enough snow.
“It’s nice to have some job security,” he said. “This year, there’s been a little too much job security.”
While the snow buried cars and coated roadways, air travel was only minimally affected. Clint Torp, director of the
La Crosse Regional Airport, reported only one cancellation Tuesday: the arrival of an American Airlines flight out of Chicago, originally planned for 10 a.m.
“Operationally speaking, we’re doing well,” Torp said. “There’s a lot of snow, but our guys are still up in the air, coming in and going out.”
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
The snow falls on downtown La Crosse Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tirbune
Feb. 12: North Side of La Crosse
Alfonso P. Martinez walks down Charles Street on his way to help a neighbor shovel snow Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
A snowplow clears the parking lot of the US Bank building downtown.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: State Street
James York digs out his girlfriend's cars out of the plowed snow on State Street.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
A man clears the sidewalk along Third Street Tuesday morning.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: North Side of La Crosse
Josiah Snider clears the sidewalk near the Muse Theater.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Ken McMorrow clears the sidewalk in front of Belle Square.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Downtown La Crosse
Icicles form on a street light over Fourth Street.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: State Street
Noah Miller helps his neighbors dig a car out of the snow on State Street Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: West Avenue
Art Karbowski cross country skis on sidewalk along West Avenue North near the La Crosse River marsh.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Avon Street
City crews clear the snow on Avon Street Tuesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
These sheep are about to get company for breakfast in Jackson County during the Feb. 12 storm.
Chris Hardie photo
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
Do you know how you looked when you finished clearing the drive this morning? This cow in Jackson County pretty well sums it up in this Feb. 12 photo.
Chris Hardie photo
Feb. 12: Jackson County farm
These sheep in Jackson County weren't about to let the heavy snow disrupt their breakfast line on Feb. 12.
Chris Hardie photo
Feb. 11: Mount La Crosse
The American flag blows in a stiff wind Feb, 11 at the base of a ski slope at Mount La Crosse as a snowboarder speeds by.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 7: Dahl Automotive
Heath Lauder, a member of the Dahl Automotive sales staff, brushes snow from used cars in a lot along Fourth Street. With about 250 vehicles to clean, Dahl staff has their work cut out after any major snowfall.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 5: Downtown La Crosse
A light afternoon snowfall marks previously occupied parking spaces Feb. 5 at the Pine Street parking ramp as the work day ends.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Feb. 4: Ice fishing
Don Betz of La Crosse pulls his sled of ice fishing gear onto a Mississippi River backwater Feb. 4 on La Crosse's South Side.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 25: Cass Street Bridge
Steam rises off the open water as the sun sets Jan. 25 near the Cass Street Bridge.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 24: Mississippi River
A parasailing snowboarder takes advantage of the windy conditions Jan. 24 on the Mississippi River near Stoddard.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 23: Forest Hills Golf Course
Ruth Bleidorn skis Jan. 23 along one of the trails at Forest Hills Golf Course, taking full advantage of the freshly fallen snow.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 23: St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral
Nathanael, a maintenance worker for St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, clears the snow from the entrance on Jan. 23.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 22: UW-La Crosse campus
A man walks on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus Jan. 22.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 21: Forest Hills Gold Course
With a snow-covered snout, Luna, a Labrador retriever owned by David Johnson of La Crosse, fetches a branch Jan. 21 at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 18: State Street in La Crosse
Dianne Sewell shovels her sidewalk as snow falls Jan. 18 along State Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 18: State Road in La Crosse
Motorists brave the snowy conditions Jan. 18 along State Road in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 17: La Crosse River marsh
A hiker walks Jan. 17 through the snow-covered La Crosse River Marsh. For more photos of the La Crosse River marsh,
click here.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 9: Mount La Crosse
A skier dodges the oncoming artificially made snow Jan. 9 at Mount La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 8: Municipal Boat Harbor
Will Seeser, left, and Collin Meyer fish Jan. 8 on a frozen slip at the La Crosse Municipal Boat Harbor.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jan. 2: Myrick Park
Dan Marcou, his granddaughter Eleanor Modderman and dog Bailey walk up the sledding hill Jan. 2 in Myrick Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
