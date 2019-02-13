Try 1 month for 99¢

The lingering snow showers created plenty of work for the area’s towing and plowing companies. Jamie Dye, service manager at Del’s Service Center in Onalaska, said it was a challenge prioritizing calls and coordinating with her two tow truck drivers. For the most part, she said, they were able to keep wait times between 30 and 45 minutes.

“We all work together to make sure things get organized, to make sure every call gets handled and everyone gets where they need to be,” she said.

Bill Kimbler, manager of B & E Tree Service in La Crosse, said he was out plowing at 10 p.m. Monday and planned to keep at it through Tuesday evening.

B & E specializes in plowing commercial properties, Kimber said, but will also take calls from residents if there’s enough time and enough snow. Tuesday, there was enough snow.

“It’s nice to have some job security,” he said. “This year, there’s been a little too much job security.”

While the snow buried cars and coated roadways, air travel was only minimally affected. Clint Torp, director of the La Crosse Regional Airport, reported only one cancellation Tuesday: the arrival of an American Airlines flight out of Chicago, originally planned for 10 a.m.

“Operationally speaking, we’re doing well,” Torp said. “There’s a lot of snow, but our guys are still up in the air, coming in and going out.”

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

