One of the two northbound lanes of Mormon Coulee Road, between All Star Lanes and Kwik Trip, will be closed and traffic will be restricted to one lane starting after 9 a.m. Oct. 8.
Lane closures are expected to last through the end of the week, and are required to complete necessary utility repairs. Workers and large machinery will be located close to the remaining driving lane.
Any questions can be directed to the city of La Crosse Utilities office at 608-789-7536.
