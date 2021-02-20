MOSES, People's Food Co-op hosting food drive Feb. 22-28

With the coronavirus-related cancellation of the in-person MOSES Organic Farming Conference, the organization is contributing to the community through a food drive in partnership with People's Food Co-op.

Being held virtually next week, the conference won't be bringing foot traffic and dollars to the community, and the food drive serves as an effort to offset some of the lost income and food donations the large event usually brings in.

"We realize that not doing our event, which brings several thousand visitors to the area, impacts the community in terms of lost revenue at hotels, restaurants, shops, and the event center -- that impacts a lot of workers, as well as local food shelves, where we usually donate hundreds of pounds of food when our conference ends," says Thomas Manley, partnership director for Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). "We also know that food insecurity is a very real issue for many as the pandemic continues. ... Everything we do as farmers and advocates is ultimately about feeding people, and this is an especially good time to refocus on that."