Moses resigns from Downtown Mainstreet
Moses resigns from Downtown Mainstreet

Robin Moses has resigned as executive director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.

Moses joined Downtown Mainstreet as marketing and events coordinator in 2013, and become director less than a year later.

She has been credited with overseeing downtown’s impressive growth since then.

"Robin has worked tirelessly on behalf of our organization and the Downtown community for over seven years. She will indeed leave big shoes to fill as she moves on to her next passion,” DMI chairperson Kelsey Williams said.

DMI’s directors announced they are seeking an interim director to continue pushing downtown’s momentum while navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As DMI continues the Imagine 2040 La Crosse Downtown Plan working with the City of La Crosse and other partners, there is no question that the future of Downtown La Crosse will remain bright,” board members said in a statement Tuesday.

Robin Moses mug

Moses
