Motivational speaker, author Joe Beckman returns to West Salem schools

The School District of West Salem will welcome motivational speaker and renowned author Joe Beckman back to campus on February 16 to speak with students and families on the importance of human connection.

Beckman’s presentations will continue a new initiative at the district this year, aimed at improving staff, student, and community mental health. He presented to district staff at their orientation earlier this year and has also presented to students at over 2,000 schools across the country.

Beckman will present to students from each school throughout the day, using a targeted approach to focus on particular topics for each age level, such as choices, responsibility, respect, and belonging. Later that evening, he will host a presentation for parents and community members focusing on how parents can connect and reconnect with their children and their fellow community members.

All School District of West Salem parents and community members throughout the area are welcome to attend Joe’s evening presentation, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The district was able to bring Beckman back to speak with students, parents, and community members thanks to a generous grant from the Better Together Group of the United Way.

