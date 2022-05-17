Motivational speaker inspires students

Three Wisconsin schools recently filed into gymnasiums and auditoriums to hear from speaker, author and resilience expert Tasha Schuh who educates, inspires and builds resilience for mental and emotional health.

The presentation was part of First National Bank and Trust Company’s Promise series visiting over 1,000 middle school and high school students in Arcadia, Independence and Whitehall, May 12-13.

This year’s presenter was national speaker Tasha Schuh, who sees lives impacted and empowered by teaching others how to live a life of resilience, through her speaking engagements and curriculum. Tasha makes an impact and inspires real progress with students' mental health awareness, along with skill-based coping mechanisms.

Tasha pushed through a life-changing theater accident that left her paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 16 and though has struggled with depression has created a vibrant, fulfilling life. She has dedicated her life to helping youth navigate struggles with mental and emotional health – Tasha is a survivor, a believer and a fighter.

“Our students need to hear Tasha's message of hope and perseverance now, more than ever. She reminds us all that we have to develop a positive attitude to get through the tough times, and that it is possible to get through the tough times," said Independence School District School Counselor Dawn Woychik.

Today, local youth need resiliency skills training. Tasha's platform shares the need to be equipped with emotional knowledge, so that they can get through uncertain times. She reinforced the four keys to resilience, which are Purpose, Attitude, Team and Hope.

Tasha also encouraged anyone to sign up for her free weekly inspirational messages by texting PITCREW to 33222.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0