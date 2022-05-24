 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Motorcycle crash in Buffalo County hospitalizes Independence man

A 21-year-old Independence man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Monday in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Ivan Garcia Rivera was operating a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn on Hwy. 121 in the town of Dover and left the roadway.

He was transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He didn't have a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

