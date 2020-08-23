Motorcycle passenger dies in Monroe wreck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcycle passenger died Saturday when the vehicle overturned on Hwy. 27 in Monroe County.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected when the motorcycle ended in a ditch near Marigold Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Monroe County sheriff’s deputies.

Both were flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger later was pronounced dead.

Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Hwy. 27 was closed for about 90 minutes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance Service, Tri State Ambulance Service, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Gundersen Air, UW Med Flight and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

