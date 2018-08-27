The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release details Tuesday about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred near Holmen about 11 a.m. Monday.
First responders were called to a report that a motorcycle was in a ditch on Highway 53 south of Highway MH.
Sheriff’s deputies and Holmen police responded, determining that the motorcycle had been southbound when the crash occurred.
The name of the rider, who died at the scene, is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
