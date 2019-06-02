TOWN OF BERGEN — A De Soto man was killed Saturday after he struck a dog with this motorcycle.
Michael R. Long, 61, was southbound on Hwy. 35 at about 9:20 p.m. just south of Spring Coulee Road when he thrown from a motorcycle after striking a dog in the highway, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not say whether the dog survived.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Stoddard Fire Department, Genoa Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance.
This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123.
