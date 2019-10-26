A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday after striking a deer in Monroe County.
Authorities were alerted shortly after 3 p.m. to the crash at Hwy. 31 and Excelsior Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. The motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Gundersen Health System with serious injuries.
The name of the motorcyclist was not released.
Hwy. 21 was closed to traffic near the crash site for about 90 minutes.
