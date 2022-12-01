Mount La Crosse opens for the season Saturday under new ownership

The Mount La Crosse ski area will open for the season on Saturday, under new ownership.

Waloon Investments purchased Mount La Crosse on Wednesday from Todd and Cindy Schini, who had purchased it in 2000 from founders Ted and Susan Motschman. The Motschmans built the ski area in 1959 and opened it Jan. 17, 1960, according to La Crosse Tribune files.

Waloon Investments is an investment company owned by members of the Mathy family, which owns Mathy Construction Co in Onalaska.

Darcie Breidel, who has worked at the ski area for 33 years and has been general manager under the Schinis, has been named president and general manager by the new owners. And Jason Barney, who has worked at the ski area for about 30 years and has been mountain manager, has been named vice president of hill operations.

So although ownership has changed, Breidel said, the ski area remains under the same management team.

Mount La Crosse “is a very treasured community asset and the (Mathy) family is excited to continue the tradition of local ownership,” Matt Watson, a representative of the Mathy family, said Thursday.

“They’ve built a tremendous staff out there,” Watson said of Mount La Crosse. “Our goal is simply to provide support and continue the ability of the hill to thrive for years to come.”

“It was important for us to keep this community staple in local hands,” Todd Schini said in a prepared statement. “Our families have known each other for years, and it was a natural fit to reach out to them about a potential sale.”

Mount La Crosse has been making snow for about three weeks to prepare for Saturday’s opening, Breidel said.

The ski area has a wide variety of skiing and snowboarding terrain with three chair lifts and 19 trails for all ages and abilities, Breidel said. She added that it is home to Mileway, Wisconsin’s longest run, and Damnation, the steepest trail in the Midwest.

Each year, Mount La Crosse hosts the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association Ski and Snowboard Championships, which brings skiers and snowboarders from across the state.

Mount La Crosse has a bar and offers food service and live music, as well as a ski shop with rentals and repair services. For more information, call 608-788-0044 or visit www.mtlacrosse.com or the ski area’s Facebook page.