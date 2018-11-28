Darcie Breidel is doing a bit of a happy dance, because the opening of Mount La Crosse Thursday marks the first time in four years the local downhill skiing and snowboarding season has been able to begin in November.
“Recent weather has provided terrific snow-making conditions, and the snow crew has capitalized on the clear, cold temperatures over the past couple of weeks,” said Breidel, Mount La Crosse's general manager and marketing director.
Lifts will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Breidel said, adding that weather will dictate hours next week.
“While snow-making efforts and an original opening date of Thanksgiving weekend were stalled for a couple of days, the area is still happy with a November opening date,” Breidel said.
