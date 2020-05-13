Mountain biker injured while riding in Vernon County park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A mountain biker was injured about 1 p.m. Wednesday after a fall at a Vernon County park.

Zach W. Zadow, 29, of Minneapolis and his father were riding trails at Sidie Hollow County Park, when Zach lost control of his bike on a steep rocky grade. He sustained serious injuries that left him unable to walk, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

First responders hiked from the Sidie Hollow Dam to the scene, and they used a basket to carry him out of the woods before he was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

Both bicyclists were wearing helmets, and remained on scene for about two hours.

