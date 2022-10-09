Mrs. Oktoberfests contribute to community year-round, in many ways

For the past 20 years, the Mrs. Oktoberfests have sponsored the Ladies Day Luncheon as the final event of Oktoberfest and invite women and men to enjoy food and fun.

This year’s luncheon was held at the Waterfront’s Cargill Room on Monday, October 3. We were fortunate to have local legend Misty Lown as our keynote speaker.

I had the honor of interviewing her and came away with the understanding that everything she does is rooted in her strong faith in God and her positive thinking, and that is how she runs her life and her businesses.

Misty founded her first business, Misty’s Dance Unlimited, at age 21. She has served over 10,000 Coulee Region kids. Misty’s philosophy is, “We don’t teach kids to make great dancers; we teach dance to make great kids.” Since that time, she has founded several more dance companies. She has encouraged and inspired thousands of entrepreneurs and young women in the past and continues to share her positive and humorous perspectives on business through her writing, speaking and mentoring.

She started More Than Just Great Dancing to provide studio owners and leaders with the tools, education and connections they need to thrive. Their mission is to empower studio owners to build a healthier, more sustainable future for the dance industry. This organization serves 292 businesses and has a positive influence on 100,000+ dance students worldwide each week.

A large part of Misty’s sky-high energy level is rooted in grassroots charitable giving. Misty’s Dance Unlimited has provided over $500,000 in combined cash and scholarships through its A Chance to Dance Foundation.

Misty is the author of an Amazon No. 1 Bestseller, “One Small Yes.” She has been awarded numerous honors locally and nationally. With all her success in running businesses, Misty is still a teacher through and through. She used to teach dance; now she teaches business.

Misty is a North Sider at heart and is a proud third generation Logan Ranger. Her favorite part of the day is spending time with her husband, Mitch, and their beautiful children: Isabella, Mason, Sam, Max and Benjamin.

The Ladies Day Luncheon is only one of many activities in which Mrs. Oktoberfests participate. They are a group of strong women and are on numerous area boards, are in leadership positions in their organizations, and have been honored with several awards. Their commitment to our community is uppermost in the work they do and in which they invest their time.

One of our Mrs. Oktoberfests organized Mrs. O.’s to ring bells for the Salvation Army in 2005, and we are still going strong 17 years later. Many of us are involved in Rotary and Rotary Lights and the Rotary Lights Board, Rotary Board and Rotary Foundation Board. Forty-one years ago, a Mrs. O. organized the Geranium Sale for the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary to raise funds for nursing scholarships at Viterbo School of Nursing and Western Technical College’s Nursing Program which continues to this day.

A Mrs. O. was instrumental in creating the Children’s Museum in 1999 and remains on the board. Another was one of the originators of Steppin’ Out in Pink in 2006 which has raised nearly $4.8 million to fund breast cancer research initiatives at Gundersen Medical Foundation; provide assistance to breast cancer patients in need; and lend support to the services of the Center for Cancer and blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care. Generous donations have been given by Mrs. O.’s to the Causeway Caregivers fundraising Spring Fling event

A dog-loving Mrs. O. and her pet therapy dogs have touched over 3,000 lives through their pet therapy visits. Another was the founder of the Hunger Task Force and was the president for five years along with founding the Kane Street Garden and serving on the board. A Mrs. O. was a member of the Dubna Friendship Association that were, working with colleagues from Gundersen and Mayo, able to modernize the Dubna Health System. They are now having conversations with colleagues they had previously worked with in Ukraine to get status reports from them.

UW-L also has benefited from several Mrs. O.’s being on their UW-L Foundation Board, Alumni Association Board and Chancellor’s Community Council. Several have been on the Oktoberfest Board of Directors and the Women’s Fund Board. Others have served on the boards of Aptiv Foundation, WAFER, YWCA and YMCA, Pettibone Boat Club, La Crosse Community Theater, the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities, Trust Point and State Bank. Some have served on the La Crosse Symphony Board and two have been winners of the Conductor Wannabe Contest.

Other organizations that have benefitted from Mrs. O.’s being on their boards are The American Heart Association, Mississippi Conservancy, Chileda, Community Nursing, Eagle Crest Community, La Crosse Promise, the Coulee Region Humane Society, and the American Red Cross. A Mrs. O. has been on the Wisconsin Law Foundation and is past president. Another was on the Great Rivers United Way Board and was a Fund Distribution Chair and past campaign chair. Still another was on the Benefit Review Board for the United Way.

Various Mrs. O.’s have been awarded the YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Women Award. One Mrs. O. is on the Boys and Girls Club Wall of Fame and is a La Crosse Board of Parks Commissioner and is on the Riverside Park Task Force. A Mrs. O. was awarded the Pope John XXIII Award, Iverson Freking Ecumenical Award, UW-L Graff Distinguished Alumni Award, Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and is a Fellow at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

These women have contributed to dozens of organizations in our community all to make the Coulee Region a better place to live. Along with Mrs. Oktoberfests being known as the heart of Oktoberfest, they are community ambassadors who continue to go above and beyond to serve the La Crosse area.