'Ms. Stockholm' takes flight along with another juvenile bald eagle

The Raptor Education Group released two juvenile bald eagles in the La Crosse area with the assistance of the Coulee Region Humane Society on Tuesday.

“Ms. Stockholm,” one of the eagles being released, has become widely known for her remarkable recovery after becoming stuck in a moving freight train and travelling over 80 miles in late January.

“Ms. Stockholm” was initially believe to be uninjured. Upon transfer to the Raptor Education Group and after further inspection, it was discovered she suffered from frostbite on her feet and lead poisoning. She has since made a full recovery and is ready to be released back into the La Crosse County area.

