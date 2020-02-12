MTU to offer fare-free rides on election days in La Crosse area

×
The city of La Crosse and the Municipal Transit Utility will offer bus rides at no cost for Election Days Feb. 18, April 7, Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
For more information, call the MTU at 608-789-7350, visit the website at cityoflacrosse.org/mtu or get the MTU app.
